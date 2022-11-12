Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday.

According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022.

Police say she was assaulted and forced into a room in her apartment.

The suspects stole a TV, several pairs of sneakers, video games, a video game controller, a tee shirt, and a baseball cap belonging to Emmanuel Franklin, according to the press release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

WITN is told that the stolen belongings were recovered and returned to Franklin after officers arrived at the apartment and arrested Nahzear Garner and a juvenile. The third suspect escaped and is still unknown at this time, according to police.

18-year-old Garner was charged with burglary, 2nd-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, as well as, assault on a female and is in the Wayne County Jail under a $105,000 secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with the same crimes, as well as possession of a stolen firearm that was reported missing in Wayne County. The juvenile has been taken to the Pitt County Jail.

