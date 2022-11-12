ECU football battles back but falls to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (WITN) - ECU football battle back from 21-5 down to take the lead but ultimately fall to Cincinnati 27-25 Friday night in an American Athletic Conference game.

Cincy had beaten ECU 4 straight meetings coming in.

But the Pirates D started strong after a stop they get a safety. South Central Pitt grad Jeremy Lewis in to make the play. 2-0 Pirates had the lead.

After ECU adds a field goal to make it 5, the Bearcats take back the kickoff 100 yards for the touchdown. Jadon Thompson the man on the return Cincinnati took the lead and built it up to 21-5.

The D.H. Conley connection makes a play. C.J. Johnson breaks one 72 yards for the touchdown. 24-12 ECU trailed at the half.

Second half Keaton Mitchell scampers in from a few yards out to open the half with a touchdown. 24-19 ECU still trailed.

ECU would take the lead next possession. But major moment for the Pirates season as Mitchell would get blindsided on a targeting penalty. He would not return.

Ahlers would then hit Jaylen Johnson over the middle on the go ahead 15 yard touchdown 25-24 Pirates. They went for two. Isaiah Winstead caught it but they said he bobbled it an went out of bounds before securing the catch.

Cincinnati got a 4th quarter field goal to retake the lead. ECU couldn’t answer although they had a few tries. Pirates fall 27-25.

Cincinnati has won 32 straight games at home.

After the game, CJ Johnson had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. No updates have been given.

CJ Johnson being wheeled into the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/c7Tosi7iQy — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) November 12, 2022

