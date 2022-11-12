Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday.

To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.

“She did jump off the stump just a little bit when I let her go but was a little excitement for me, but I was a little bit overwhelmed with the anxious of it all that it did really scare me, but I did get away,” said Uwharrie National Forest sawyer, Rodney Smith.

Smith cut down the 78-foot red spruce Harvested from the Pisgah National Forest here in North Carolina. Smith and the tree are now on a tour while heading to the Capitol building.

One of the stops on the tour was the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston – just in time for Veterans Day.

The community gathered as they got to not only shake hands with the ones who served our country – but were also able to take in the beauty of the tree nicknamed “Ruby”.

‘It feels great. It makes them show that they appreciate what we’ve done,” said Navy Veteran, John Amon.

As Ruby gets set to light up the west lawn of the Capitol on November 18th, the tree’s legacy will live on as reforestation efforts for the red spruce include a planned state of the art nursery.

“Red spruce is affected by acid rain, and so we’re doing a restoration project, program around the harvest of Ruby. We carry with us several small red spruce in infant stage that will be replanted in honor and memory of Ruby,” said Smith.

The town of Kinston is thankful the tree was able to make a stop there as it’s only stopping in seventeen cities on its way to the Capitol.

