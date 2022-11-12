7th ranked Duke rolls past South Carolina Upstate

#7 Duke 84, USC Upstate 38
Pearl River Central
Pearl River Central(Pearl River Central)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games, and No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate 84-38.

Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10.

Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice. He flushed dunks for his only two baskets.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
Veteran's Day deals
Restaurants offering Veterans Day free meals and discounts
Shift in power in North Carolina House
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

Latest News

N.C. State men edge Campbell, Smith fastest in Pack history to 100 three pointers
Top ranked UNC men battle back to defeat College of Charleston
The tournament finals are a three-day event that feature bracket and championship play.
Day one of the annual NC Senior Games finals brings community together in Greenville
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets drop another game, fall to heat