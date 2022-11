WITN End Zone Playoffs Round Two - Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE PLAYOFFS- ROUND TWO - WITN END ZONE

4A EAST

NEW BERN 21, HOGGARD 0

3A EAST

JACKSONVILLE 49, HAVELOCK 42

2A EAST

EAST DUPLIN 31, JAMES KENAN 17

HERTFORD 44, WEST CRAVEN 43 OT

WHITEVILLE 42, JOHN A. HOLMES 35

