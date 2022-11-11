Veterans Day celebrated in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 11th ring of the bell of peace signifies the end of World War I and the peace it brought more than 100 years ago.

Now, on the 11th day of November, at 11 am Veterans Day is celebrated all over the country.

For Winterville, celebrating Veterans Day means gathering in remembrance and honor of those who have served and continue to serve in the united states military.

Marshall B. Tripp, a 33-year Veteran says, “Veterans Day is very important. It gives yourself a chance to express yourself about what Veterans went through.”

The town of Winterville hosted a special Veterans Day celebration Friday at the Winterville Fire Department for community members, city leaders, and Veterans to remember and honor those who served and still serve in our military.

For Veteran and Pitt County Veteran Services President Tommy Stephenson, giving back to the Veteran community after serving matters the most.

“It’s a good feeling. Veterans help Veterans and we do what we have to do,” says Stephenson.

Regardless of what takes place in our country, for Stephenson, remembering to always thank those who have gone before us is what it’s all about.

Stephenson told WITN, “It’s important to thank our Veterans every year for what they’ve done for the country. It’s very important for any conflict that we have in the country or anywhere in the world that we welcome home with open arms and let them know that, sometimes they need some help and we need to be there to support them in any way we can.”

They encourage people to continue reflecting and remembering those who have served and continue to serve.

All throughout the weekend, there will be more Veterans Day related events, one of which is tomorrow and will be a Veterans Day 5k at H. Boyd Lee Park in Greenville from 9 am to noon.

