Tornado Watch issued for eastern NC

Nicole’s tropical downpours could form an isolated tornado
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The watch will be in effect through 3:00 p.m. Friday
The watch will be in effect through 3:00 p.m. Friday(Jim Howard)

The tornado watch will be in effect for all counties in eastern NC though 3:00 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means that conditions are conducive for possible tornado development. All residents should stay weather aware through the day. The WITN weather App is a great tool to download to receive any warnings if issued.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, FL at 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The storm had sustained winds of 75 mph at landfall.

As of Friday morning, Nicole’s winds were holding at 35 mph, making the system a tropical depression. The center of the system is moving into Northern Georgia. The motion is north-northwest at 16 and turn toward the north is expected by early Friday.

The current track and intensity will bring widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms to eastern NC through Friday evening. Rainfall totals will likely run around an inch, with isolated higher totals. Wind gusts from 25-35 mph, with higher gusts along the immediate coast are forecast. Water level rises of 1-3 feet will be possible along the soundside of the Outer Banks north of Hatteras Friday night and Saturday. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with some of the tropical downpours Friday.

Nicole Impacts
Nicole Impacts(WITN)

