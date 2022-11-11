Saving Grace 4 Felines: Meet Whimsy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Saving Grace 4 Felines says Whimsy is the entertainment you need in your life.

Whimsy is a small cat with a large personality. She gets along with other cats and “LOVES” people, according to Saving Grace 4 Felines.

Whimsy came with her two siblings that have forever home, and she is ready for hers. She is the perfect lap cat and would do well in a home with children.

Saving Grace 4 Felines says she entertains herself with her many explorations throughout the house, but really enjoys engaging the foster humans and resident cats with her antics.

If you are interested in meeting Whimsy, email Saving Grace 4 Felines at savinggraces4@aol.com.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, before the adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

