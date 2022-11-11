Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated to scattered showers, gusty winds and an isolated tornado is possible this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Nicole weakens to remnant low pressure system over western North Carolina, ENC will periodic episodes of showers and thunderstorms. Given the rotation of the decaying tropical system, a tornado or two will be possible later today. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. The WITN Weather App is a great source for warnings.

The bulk of Nicole’s impacts will occur from sunrise Friday through midnight Friday night. Rainfall totals will likely average a quarter inch to around an inch with isolated pockets near 2 inches. Along the coast, gusty winds as high as 35 to 40 mph are possible, with inland wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph based on Nicole’s present track well to our west. For now the Storm Prediction Center has most of Eastern NC under a slight risk of severe weather for the potential of isolated tornadoes Friday.

Tropics: The Tropical Depression Nicole will move from Western Georgia over the Western Carolinas through Friday. The system will continue weakening through Western NC.

Friday (Veterans Day)

Scattered downpours with breaks of sun and gusty winds. High of 78. Wind SE 20-30 G35. Rain chance 80%.

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies, and decreasing winds. High of 74. Wind SW 7-15 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with early morning shower possible. Turning cooler. High of 56. Wind N 10-20. Rain chance: 20% AM.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 53, Wind N 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with light rain possible late. High of 58. Wind NE 5-10.

