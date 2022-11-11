Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with warm breezes Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last of the wet weather from the remnants of Nicole will clear the coast before sunrise Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny Saturday with a warm breeze from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

A strong cold front will move through during the wee hours of Sunday morning. A few quick moving showers are possible in the 2am to 7am window early Sunday. Temperatures will be mild until the front passes. Cooler air builds in on the heels of north and northwest winds Sunday. Highs will hold in the 50s despite increasing sunshine Sunday. The cooler winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies, and decreasing winds. High of 75. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with early morning showers possible. Turning cooler. High of 56. Wind N 10-20. Rain chance: 20% AM.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 54, Wind N 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with light rain possible late. High of 58. Wind NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny. High of 61. Wind NW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.