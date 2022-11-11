Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash.

All names are being withheld pending family notification.

