Panthers battle past Falcons

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night.

Foreman’s 31 carries were the most by a Carolina running back since Nick Goings’ 36 in 2004. The Panthers (3-7) piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier.

The Falcons’ Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once.

Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) alone atop the NFC South. The Bucs play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

