Nicole downgraded to a tropical depression

Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, FL at 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The storm had sustained winds of 75 mph at landfall.

As of Thursday night, Nicole’s winds were down to 35 mph, making the system a tropical depression. The center of the system is moving into Western Georgia from Florida. The motion is northwest at 15 and turn toward the north is expected by early Friday.

The current track and intensity will bring widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms to eastern NC through Friday evening. Rainfall totals will likely run around an inch, with isolated higher totals. Wind gusts from 25-35 mph, with higher gusts along the immediate coast are forecast. Water level rises of 1-3 feet will be possible along the soundside of the Outer Banks north of Hatteras Friday night and Saturday. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with some of the tropical downpours Friday.

Nicole Impacts (WITN)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.