NEW INFO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have released more information on a deadly pedestrian accident Thursday night.

The accident happened around 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.

Police said 49-year-old Lamar Gaddet was in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by 62-year-old Herman Wilson.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.