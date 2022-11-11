Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

Civil War reenactment
Civil War reenactment(WTOK)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday.

The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be amusement rides, music and more than 40 vendors. On Friday, there will be a beer garden and a concert. On Saturday, there will be helicopter rides, axe throwing and kayaking as well as a heritage skills demonstration.

For more information, go to the festival’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
Shift in power in North Carolina House
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden

Latest News

Veterans Day
ENC holds events in honor of Veteran’s Day
First Alert Forecast for Friday, November 11th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, November 11th at 4:30am
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
WITN End Zone 11/10/22 - Part Two