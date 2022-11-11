Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday.

The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be amusement rides, music and more than 40 vendors. On Friday, there will be a beer garden and a concert. On Saturday, there will be helicopter rides, axe throwing and kayaking as well as a heritage skills demonstration.

For more information, go to the festival’s website.

