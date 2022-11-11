Hurricanes blast Oilers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes, with goalie Pyotr Kochetkov making his season debut, beat the high-powered Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Thursday night.

Svechnikov’s other hat trick this season also came against Edmonton. His third goal this time came with 4:11 remaining, giving him 100 goals in 297 career games.

Brent Burns, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and forged a season split with Edmonton. Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas each had two assists.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Hurricanes are at Colorado on Saturday.

