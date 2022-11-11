Hurricanes blast Oilers

Carolina 7, Edmonton 2
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes, with goalie Pyotr Kochetkov making his season debut, beat the high-powered Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Thursday night.

Svechnikov’s other hat trick this season also came against Edmonton. His third goal this time came with 4:11 remaining, giving him 100 goals in 297 career games.

Brent Burns, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and forged a season split with Edmonton. Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas each had two assists.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Hurricanes are at Colorado on Saturday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
Shift in power in North Carolina House
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden

Latest News

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets drop another game, fall to heat
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta...
Panthers battle past Falcons
WITN END ZONE WEEK 13 PART ONE
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round Two - Part One
WITN END ZONE WEEK 13
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round Two - Part Two