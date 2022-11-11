Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple...
The Craven County Veterans' Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today.

The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church.

Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch, complete with sides, cake and refreshments.

Hundreds of vets took advantage of the free lunch.

