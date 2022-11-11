Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today.

The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church.

Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch, complete with sides, cake and refreshments.

Hundreds of vets took advantage of the free lunch.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.