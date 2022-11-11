Hornets drop another game, fall to heat

Miami 117, Charlotte 112 (OT)
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, finishing two assists shy of a triple-double, and the Heat recovered to beat to beat Charlotte 117-112 in overtime Thursday night.

Butler had 10 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Beaufort County’s Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Duncan Robinson scored 14. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent each added 12 points for the Heat.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points for Charlotte, which got 22 from Terry Rozier and 16 from Jaden McDaniels. Mason Plumlee had a 13-point, 15-rebound game for short-handed Charlotte, which dropped its seventh straight.

