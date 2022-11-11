Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The main highway on the Outer Banks remains open, despite Nicole.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced minor ocean overwash on Highway 12 along with some blown sand in Hatteras and Ocracoke.

DOT crews have cleared the road and will return for the next high tide at 9:30 p.m. tonight.

The state urges drivers to stay alert and never drive through flooded roads.

