Greenville police looking for missing 80-year-old woman

Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday.
Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for your help in locating an elderly woman who is missing.

Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday.

The 80-year-old woman was driving a charcoal 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina tag LMFT 003.

Markowski is 5′4 tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Police say she has no known mental, medical, or medication issues.

The missing woman is known to frequent businesses in the Bells Fork area, and the East Side, such as Belk, Dollar General, Food Lion, and CVS.

If you know the whereabouts of Markowski, call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
Shift in power in North Carolina House
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Veteran's Day deals
Restaurants offering Veterans Day free meals and discounts

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced...
Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole
Whimsy is Saving Graces 4 Felines cat of the week.
Saving Grace 4 Felines: Meet Whimsy
Tornado Watch issued for eastern NC
Tornado Watch issued for eastern NC
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Whimsy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Whimsy