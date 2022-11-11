Greenville police looking for missing 80-year-old woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for your help in locating an elderly woman who is missing.

Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday.

The 80-year-old woman was driving a charcoal 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina tag LMFT 003.

Markowski is 5′4 tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Police say she has no known mental, medical, or medication issues.

The missing woman is known to frequent businesses in the Bells Fork area, and the East Side, such as Belk, Dollar General, Food Lion, and CVS.

If you know the whereabouts of Markowski, call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

