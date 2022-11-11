Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

(WITN)
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Police say it happened on Nov. 5th at about 8 p.m. when officers were doing surveillance on the parking lot area of Walmart at 1002 North Spence Avenue. It was there that they saw a “suspicious” vehicle in the parking lot area near Brooklyn Pizzeria.

WITN is told that once police had probable cause to search the vehicle, they found nearly a half ounce of heroin, 6 dosage units of fentanyl tablets, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Sutton was given a $250,000 secured bond and Pigg was given a $2,000 secured bond.

