Filmmaker shares story of ‘forgotten’ Marine division

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, past and present, know that when the call to fight comes, you answer no matter the circumstance.

That is exactly the message that filmmaker John Ligato brings attention to through what he describes as an often forgotten battalion.

His documentary, The Last Muster, debuted earlier this fall at Camp Lejeune. It tells the story of a ragtag force of fighters.

He shared an exclusive look at the film on ENC at Three.

