Fall Craft Fair kicks off Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The St. Peter’s Creative Fellowship Group is hosting a craft show on Saturday.

It will be held at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Life Center on 2700 E. Fourth Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be dozens of local vendors selling handmade goods, soup and baked goods.

Proceeds from the fair will benefit the church.

