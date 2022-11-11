Fall Craft Fair kicks off Saturday

Fall Craft Fair
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The St. Peter’s Creative Fellowship Group is hosting a craft show on Saturday.

It will be held at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Life Center on 2700 E. Fourth Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be dozens of local vendors selling handmade goods, soup and baked goods.

Proceeds from the fair will benefit the church.

