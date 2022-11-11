ENC holds events in honor of Veteran’s Day

Veteran’s Day is on November 11th to honor those that served in the military.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today.

Here is a list of Veteran’s Day celebrations happening throughout the east.

  • The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall.
  • The Craven County Veteran’s Council will host a lunch at 11 a.m. in New Bern at Temple Baptist Church.
  • The Pitt County Veteran’s Council celebrating at River North Park at 1 p.m.

All veterans and their spouses or primary caregiver eat for free.

