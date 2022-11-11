ENC holds events in honor of Veteran’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today.

Here is a list of Veteran’s Day celebrations happening throughout the east.

The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall.

The Craven County Veteran’s Council will host a lunch at 11 a.m. in New Bern at Temple Baptist Church.

The Pitt County Veteran’s Council celebrating at River North Park at 1 p.m.

All veterans and their spouses or primary caregiver eat for free.

