ECU women’s hoops falls to Wake Forest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pirates with a big test early in the season against Wake Forest. Pirates tied at the half and tie it up here in the third as Alexsia Rose get the long bucket to drop

Demon Deacons led by Jewel Spear she had a game high 23 points as she hits the back end of back to back 3′s

Pirates led by Danae McNeal. She had 13 points gets one here with the home court roll

Wake Forest proves too tough in the end 57-46. ECU’s first loss.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.