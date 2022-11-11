ECU women’s hoops falls to Wake Forest

Pirates drop to 1-1
ECU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS TO WAKE FOREST
ECU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS TO WAKE FOREST(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pirates with a big test early in the season against Wake Forest. Pirates tied at the half and tie it up here in the third as Alexsia Rose get the long bucket to drop

Demon Deacons led by Jewel Spear she had a game high 23 points as she hits the back end of back to back 3′s

Pirates led by Danae McNeal. She had 13 points gets one here with the home court roll

Wake Forest proves too tough in the end 57-46. ECU’s first loss.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
Shift in power in North Carolina House
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden

Latest News

WITN End Zone 11/10/22 - Part One
Jacksonville edges Croatan in state soccer 4th round match.
Jacksonville boys soccer edges Croatan to reach 3A Eastern Regional Final
Silver signs with UNC Wilmington basketball
Conley’s Silver signs NLI with UNC Wilmington women’s basketball
Signing day Rose and Parrott Academy
Greenville athletes sign NLI’s, Rose volleyball, a gymnast and a Parrott Academy golfer all going division one