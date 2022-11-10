Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package

Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.

Deputies say they arranged a controlled delivery to that address and an undercover detective dropped the package off there, being greeted by Deshawn Copeland, who lived there.

WITN is told that Copeland took the package and was then detained. A search warrant was then carried out.

Detectives say in addition to the cocaine, they found inside the apartment marijuana plants, marijuana, four 8 oz bottles with 40 mg of THC per bottle, and packaging material used to store drugs. A K9 also alerted detectives to Montavis Jones’ vehicle, where they found a Taurus .38 caliber revolver hidden in the engine compartment. Deputies say they found that he was an associate of Copeland.

Deputies say the two kilos of cocaine were being shipped via FedEx.
Deputies say the two kilos of cocaine were being shipped via FedEx.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Copeland was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver/marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copeland was arrested and given a $75,000 secured bond. Jones was arrested and given a $2,500 secured bond. Both have posted bond and had their first court appearances on Thursday.

