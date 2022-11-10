Restaurants offering Veterans Day free meals and discounts

(WITN) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and restaurants across the country and Eastern Carolina are offering free meals and various deals and discounts for veterans.

Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain’s Veterans Day programs; people should reach out to their local establishment directly.

Most businesses require proof of military service; identification should be brought.

Here are some of the franchises supporting veterans with free meals and/or deals and discounts on Friday:

Carolina Ale House : Veterans and military members get a free rib platter with the purchase of a drink on November 11th.

Chili’s : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11th. Available for in-restaurant only.

Circle K : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day on November 11th at every location that serves coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts : Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11th at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Sheetz : On November 11th, Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink. Sheetz says it will also give a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall hot-brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11th. Also, new this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall iced coffee.

More participating franchises can be found here.

