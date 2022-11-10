Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives.

State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says working together to advance North Carolina means joining together in collaboration.

“To be accessible to other people and to continue to put people first, and to go back to the state House and work, and collaborate, and make sure we’re making North Carolina and Eastern North Carolina the best place we can make it,” Smith said.

For North Carolina District 9 Rep.-Elect, Timothy Reeder, prioritizing a better economy and fighting for better education and health care matters most.

“The economy was certainly important. How do we make sure there’s enough jobs for people, that’s how we provide for our families,” Reeder said. “Education very much came up, even before COVID we knew that the performance of our students isn’t where we wanted it to be. Health care is especially important, how do we make things affordable?”

Though the shift in power means change, for both Smith and Reeder, serving the people of North Carolina is what it’s all about.

“I think that voters want someone who is going to represent their needs. I think that’s what my role is as an elective representative, to listen to them, hear their concerns, and work to solve problems,” Reeder said.

“To make sure I represent all people: Democrats, Republicans, independents, Black, white, it doesn’t matter,” Smith added.

