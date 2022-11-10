Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the use of counterfeit money to make purchases.

According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, three individuals went into a Walgreens on Julian R Allsbrook Highway and used counterfeit money to purchase items.

The police department is trying to identify the individuals. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects are asked to call Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Detective Bryant at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

