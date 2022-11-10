Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases

Police believe they used fake money to make purchases at a business.
Police believe they used fake money to make purchases at a business.(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the use of counterfeit money to make purchases.

According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, three individuals went into a Walgreens on Julian R Allsbrook Highway and used counterfeit money to purchase items.

The police department is trying to identify the individuals. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects are asked to call Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Detective Bryant at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
Brian Farkas | Timothy Reeder
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Lenoir County Sheriff-elect shares plans after Tuesday election results.
Lenoir County Sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
New Bern Police Car
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money
ENC bases celebrate Marine Corps’ 247th birthday
ENC bases celebrate Marine Corps’ 247th birthday
ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips
ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips