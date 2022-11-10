Panel takes step advancing state teacher license, pay changes

RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina commission has agreed to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid.

The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted on Thursday to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board of Education.

The commission already has been refining a licensure and pay plan that ultimately would need buy-in from the board and funding from the General Assembly.

A draft plan would switch the state from a pay system for licensed teachers largely based on experience to one based on different types of licenses that teachers advance to based on their effectiveness.

