New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money

New Bern Police Car
New Bern Police Car(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Department is receiving a portion of more than $1 million in grant money.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to the NBPD.

New Bern Police Department says Senator Thom Tillis recently announced more than $1 million in grants is going to North Carolina law enforcement agencies, and the New Bern Police Department will receive $350,000 to continue the implementation of its crisis intervention team.

The New Bern Police Department says it will use the grant to continue its partnership with RHA Health Services, Inc. through the Co-Responder program. This program pairs police and behavioral health professionals to address calls for service regarding mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Co-Responder Program was first introduced as a pilot program in partnership with RHA. Then in December 2021, the program was fully implemented.

“This program has already shown a benefit to New Bern,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher of the New Bern Police Department. “In the first 6 months of the program, approximately 200 calls for service were received related to mental health issues and/or substance abuse. RHA and police department staff co-responded to those calls and diverted 88% of them from resulting in arrest or involuntary commitment.”

