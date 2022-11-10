NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County and East Carolina University are hosting this year’s Senior Games basketball state finals.

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center, located at 128 East 7th Street. The finals will be this weekend from Nov. 11-13.

Admission will be free and there will be a free shuttle to the game in the Greenville Mall parking lot. The shuttle will be parked behind Belk’s Men’s Store at 714 Greenville Blvd SE.

More than 45 teams (men’s and women’s) from across the state will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in seven age categories: 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+, and 80+.

2022 tournament schedule:

Friday, November 11: 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Team Play

Saturday, November 12: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Team Play & Championship Games

Sunday, November 13: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Championship Games

For more information, contact Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation at 252-902-1975.

