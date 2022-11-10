NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend

N.C. Senior Games
N.C. Senior Games(Pitt County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County and East Carolina University are hosting this year’s Senior Games basketball state finals.

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center, located at 128 East 7th Street. The finals will be this weekend from Nov. 11-13.

Admission will be free and there will be a free shuttle to the game in the Greenville Mall parking lot. The shuttle will be parked behind Belk’s Men’s Store at 714 Greenville Blvd SE.

More than 45 teams (men’s and women’s) from across the state will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in seven age categories: 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+, and 80+.

2022 tournament schedule:

  • Friday, November 11: 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Team Play
  • Saturday, November 12: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Team Play & Championship Games
  • Sunday, November 13: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Championship Games

For more information, contact Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation at 252-902-1975.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
Brian Farkas | Timothy Reeder
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

The police officer was arrested Tuesday by the SBI.
Albemarle police officer charged with child sex crimes
Lenoir County Sheriff-elect shares plans after Tuesday election results.
Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
Police believe they used fake money to make purchases at a business.
Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases
New Bern Police Car
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money