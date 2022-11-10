Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday.

Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff.

In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming sheriff has no intention to “bring mass terminations” as he transitions into the position.

“Lenoir County is made up of some really good people, and many of them work for the Sheriff’s office. A transition team will be in place to help us work out details,” said Rogers. “We will get people in what we feel to be the right seats on the bus, but we plan to offer all a seat. This is a small community and it is one we all love.”

Rogers is a Lenoir County native who retired from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with 30 years of service.

