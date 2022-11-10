Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Showers move in tonight with some windy downpours and a tornado threat Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The outer bands of rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are moving into ENC this evening. Rain showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous early Friday. As Nicole weakens to a tropical depression over western Georgia and the Carolinas, ENC will see pockets of downpours with breaks of sunshine between them Friday. Given the rotation of the decaying tropical system, a tornado or two will be possible Friday. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. The WITN Weather App is a great source for warnings.

The bulk of Nicole’s impacts appear likely to occur from sunrise Friday through sunrise Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely average around an inch with isolated pockets near 2 inches. Along the coast, gusty winds as high as 40 mph are possible, with inland wind gusts up to 35 mph based on Nicole’s present track well to our west. For now the Storm Prediction Center has most of Eastern NC under a slight risk of severe weather for the potential of damaging winds and tornadoes Friday.

Tropics: The Tropical Storm Nicole will move from northwest Florida into western Georgia tonight. The storm will turn northward with the weakening storm tracking quickly through western NC as a tropical depression on Friday.

Friday (Veterans Day)

Scattered downpours with breaks of sun and gusty winds. High of 78. Wind SE 20-30 G35. Rain chance 90%.

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies, and decreasing winds. High of 74. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with early morning shower possible. Turning cooler. High of 56. Wind N 10-15

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 53, Wind N 5-10

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with light rain possible late. High of 58. Wind NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.