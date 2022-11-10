Jacksonville boys soccer edges Croatan to reach 3A Eastern Regional Final

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA state boys soccer playoffs reached the fourth round. Manteo faces James Kenan in Warsaw on Thursday night at 6 PM.

In 3A First Flight hosts Carrboro Thursday to decide who plays the winner of Wednesday night’s game in Carteret County.

8th seeded Jacksonville taking on 4th-seeded Croatan on a windy night in Newport.

Cardinals had the wind first half. Jack Leary made it count as they drew the penalty kick and he scored to go up 1-0.

Jack would add another on the break a short time later to put them up 2-0.

Just before halftime, another goal on the break this time it was Mathias Navar the goal. 3-0 Cards at the break.

But Croatan had the wind in the second half. Danny Metcalf makes it count off the free kick which just gets in there 3-1

They made it a game with about 11 minutes to play Jack Melton cracks the goal to make it 3-2.

But Jacksonville holds on to pull another upset (They knocked off top seed Williams in the third round). 3-2 they advance to the Eastern Regional final. Fittingly a guy named Jack helped Jacksonville prevail.

“Last year here at Croatan he (Jack Leary) tore his ACL and he was out all last year,” says Jacksonville head coach David Miller, “Was a defender, we struggled scoring goals, I moved him up top and he has really been huge for us.”

“It means the world to me we have been working so hard as a team,” says Jacksonville senior Jack Leary, “I’ve been working hard in rehab. It feels great to be back on the team at all and adding two goals to it is even better.”

The Eastern Regional final is scheduled for Tuesday. Cardinals again will have to go on the road to either Kill Devil Hills or Carrboro.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.