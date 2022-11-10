Hurricanes shutout by Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following a four-game winning streak.

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta (3-1-1) made 33 saves in the loss.

The game was played as Broward County was under a hurricane watch due to the approaching Hurricane Nicole.

