Hornets fall again, sixth straight loss

Portland 105, Charlotte 95
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)(Scott Kinser | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 to hand the Hornets their sixth straight loss.

Anfernee Simons scored 19 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 17 points off the bench for Portland.

The Trail Blazers shot 53.3% to improve to 3-1 on their six-game road trip.

Drew Eubanks added 14 points and eight rebounds for Portland.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 18 points while Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Lillard, who came in averaging 29 points per game in his six previous starts this season, failed to score in the first quarter before erupting for 14 points in the second quarter.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

