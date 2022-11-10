Gaming group raises money for sick Eastern Carolina kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most video gamers know how easy it is to stay up all night pressing buttons and sailing from level to level.

But now there a chance for gamers to use their expertise to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network right here in the East.

Extra Life is a nationwide, 24-hour gaming fundraiser. This year the Board Gaming and Table Top Society (BGS) at ECU is prepping for a weekend of gaming and supporting that mission to give back to the families in our area that need it most.

The mission hits close to home for the Pirates.

Darth Voytecki was an avid gamer and brought the annual gaming marathon to ECU in 2014. He passed away in April 2022 at the age of 26.

Supporting Extra Life was always important to Darth; he saw his younger brother benefit from numerous children’s hospitals growing up,

In honor of Darth, a fundraising goal was set that hoped to raise $2,000. The goal has been met in contribution to BGS Warrior’s overall goal of $5,000.

You can support the team by visiting this link.

The event will take place this weekend, November 12 and 13, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day on ECU’s campus in BATE 3008, 3009, and 3014.

