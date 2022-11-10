ENC bases celebrate Marine Corps’ 247th birthday

The cake-cutting ceremony will be streamed from Camp Lejeune’s Facebook page.(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Two military bases in Eastern North Carolina will celebrate the birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Marine Corps Air Station New River will host a two-mile formation run on the flight line of the air station at 8 a.m. and Camp Lejeune will host a traditional cake-cutting ceremony at the installation theater at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Both events are closed to the public. The cake-cutting ceremony will be streamed from Camp Lejeune’s Facebook page.

