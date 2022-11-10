Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks

Rebecca Upton
Rebecca Upton(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area.

Deputies say she is believed to be in the Meadowbrook area.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call (252) 641-7911.

