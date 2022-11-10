ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips

He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.(KKCO/KJCT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season.

Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.

