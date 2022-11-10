ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season.

Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.