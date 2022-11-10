Duke Energy to install microgrid at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune will soon have a new microgrid at its base.

Duke Energy says it has been given a $22 million utility energy service contract by Camp Lejeune for the design and construction of a microgrid.

The energy company says that the microgrid solution includes upgraded electrical infrastructure, 5 megawatts of on-site natural gas-fired generation, a 5.4-MW battery energy storage system, integration of an existing solar photovoltaic system, and a microgrid controller to provide integrated demand management, black start, and islanding capability.

“We’re excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune,” Melisa Johns, Duke Energy Distributed Energy Solutions vice president said. “This project offers a number of innovative and integrated solutions that will lead to more efficient energy use and significant cost savings to Camp Lejeune.”

WITN is told that the award uses Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program funding to install the microgrid at Camp Johnson, an education and training area within Camp Lejeune.

Duke Energy says that while many installations have backup generators, microgrids offer a more “sophisticated” generation source. “Microgrids enable operators to manage the power load and everything plugged into the grid, while redirecting power to critical missions that require an uninterruptible energy supply during an unplanned power outage.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.