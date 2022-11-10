Duke Energy to install microgrid at Camp Lejeune

Camp Lejeune microgrid
Camp Lejeune microgrid(Duke Energy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune will soon have a new microgrid at its base.

Duke Energy says it has been given a $22 million utility energy service contract by Camp Lejeune for the design and construction of a microgrid.

The energy company says that the microgrid solution includes upgraded electrical infrastructure, 5 megawatts of on-site natural gas-fired generation, a 5.4-MW battery energy storage system, integration of an existing solar photovoltaic system, and a microgrid controller to provide integrated demand management, black start, and islanding capability.

“We’re excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune,” Melisa Johns, Duke Energy Distributed Energy Solutions vice president said. “This project offers a number of innovative and integrated solutions that will lead to more efficient energy use and significant cost savings to Camp Lejeune.”

WITN is told that the award uses Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program funding to install the microgrid at Camp Johnson, an education and training area within Camp Lejeune.

Duke Energy says that while many installations have backup generators, microgrids offer a more “sophisticated” generation source. “Microgrids enable operators to manage the power load and everything plugged into the grid, while redirecting power to critical missions that require an uninterruptible energy supply during an unplanned power outage.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
Nicole continues to weaken
Nicole’s winds down to 45 mph; Moving towards NW Florida

Latest News

Gaming group raises money for sick Eastern Carolina kids
The police officer was arrested Tuesday by the SBI.
Albemarle police officer charged with child sex crimes
Kevin Herbert loved to see people's smiles and hear their comments about how neat the bike was.
‘It means a great deal’: Disabled Air Force veteran in Wilmington’s stolen bike is found
N.C. Senior Games
NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend