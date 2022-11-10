Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th.

Deputies say the suspect was seen driving a black Nissan SUV.

Deputies say the man was driving this SUV. (Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who may know the suspect or have any information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

