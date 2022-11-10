Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

Deputies say this man is a suspect in a catalytic converter theft.
Deputies say this man is a suspect in a catalytic converter theft.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th.

Deputies say the suspect was seen driving a black Nissan SUV.

Deputies say the man was driving this SUV.
Deputies say the man was driving this SUV.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who may know the suspect or have any information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
Nicole continues to weaken
Nicole’s winds down to 45 mph; Moving towards NW Florida
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Panel takes step advancing state teacher license, pay changes
New funding will expand crisis intervention officers
New funding will support crisis intervention in New Bern
Local non-profit collects candy donations for troops
Local non-profit collects candy donations for troops
Deshawn Copeland | Montavis Jones
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package