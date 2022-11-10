Conley’s Silver signs NLI with UNC Wilmington women’s basketball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day and D.H. Conley star girls basketball player Kylah Silver made her commitment to UNC Wilmington official tonight signing her National Letter of Intent. The 1,000 point scorer announced her commitment on Twitter last month. Getting the chance to put the pen to paper in her home gym is a dream come true.

“It’s really bittersweet, I’ve been through a lot with injuries and not getting recruited for a whole year from being injured so not being able to play. Just knowing that I came from not being able to shoot a basketball to being able to go D1 is just a really good feeling all deep inside,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “When it all comes to the end because it’s a hard time and journey but at the end of the day it’s for a good cause.”

