Church, schools collect candy donations to send to troops overseas

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Every year, a local nonprofit asks people to donate unwanted Halloween candy to send to our troops.

Thanks to a partnership between an Eastern Carolina church and two area elementary schools, that need has been more than fulfilled.

Packs 4 Patriots received 500 pounds of candy that will now be sent in Christmas packages to the brave men and women serving overseas.

“They were like, my dad’s gonna eat it all when they get it. They are just so thrilled, and we usually try to take somebody that’s a veteran and take pictures with them, and they have signs and flags, and they are very excited about doing it; they think it’s great,” Channey Blackburn, All Saint Anglican Church team leader said.

It’s an annual tradition for NC Packs 4 Patriots.

Every year, after Halloween, the nonprofit asks for candy donations that can be sent to troops serving abroad. Morehead and Beaufort elementary schools have been competing for the past two years to see who can donate the most.

NC Packs 4 Patriots will now use the candy to fill Christmas packages, which will be enough to satisfy four to eight troops.

“We will be mailing and preparing probably about 4,000 Christmas packages; they absolutely go all over the world,” Barbara Whitehead, NC Packs 4 Patriots director said.

The nonprofit says monetary support is still needed because each package sent costs between $15 and $22.

Despite the time, money, and effort needed, the organization will continue to work diligently to support our troops.

“I know the impact of the packages just this morning. We received a ‘thank you’ from a soldier who commented on how the cards and letters in the package made her tear up. Every package we send has 15 to 20 cards and letters from home,” Whitehead said.

NC Packs 4 Patriots have already started mailing some of the Christmas packages and will continue into December.

If you wish to donate, you can email the organization at ncp4p@yahoo.com.

