Albemarle police officer charged with child sex crimes

The police officer was arrested Tuesday by the SBI.
The police officer was arrested Tuesday by the SBI.(Anson County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina police officer has been arrested on three child sex charges.

The SBI says they arrested Officer Logan Johnson of the Albemarle Police Department on Tuesday.

He is charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, indecent liberties with a child, and solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device.

Albemarle police on Monday contacted the SBI to investigate the allegations against Johnson.

The police officer was given a $500,000 secured bond and was booked into the Anson County jail.

Albemarle is in Stanly County and east of Charlotte.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
Jacksonville shooting
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
Brian Farkas | Timothy Reeder
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

N.C. Senior Games
NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend
Lenoir County Sheriff-elect shares plans after Tuesday election results.
Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
Police believe they used fake money to make purchases at a business.
Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases
New Bern Police Car
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money