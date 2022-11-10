Albemarle police officer charged with child sex crimes

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina police officer has been arrested on three child sex charges.

The SBI says they arrested Officer Logan Johnson of the Albemarle Police Department on Tuesday.

He is charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, indecent liberties with a child, and solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device.

Albemarle police on Monday contacted the SBI to investigate the allegations against Johnson.

The police officer was given a $500,000 secured bond and was booked into the Anson County jail.

Albemarle is in Stanly County and east of Charlotte.

