Voter turnout in North Carolina just over 50%

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Just over half of the state’s registered voters took part in Tuesday’s mid-term election.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said turnout stands at 50.5%, compared to a 53% showing at the polls four years ago.

The number of people who actually voted in 2018 and 2022 is nearly the same, at around 3.7 million, but the difference in turnout comes because there are now more registered voters in the state.

Here in Eastern Carolina, Pamlico County had the highest voter turnout with 62%, while Onslow County had the lowest with 37% of the voters going to the polls.

  • Bertie County - 49.60%
  • Beaufort County - 56.97%
  • Carteret County - 58.76%
  • Craven County - 50.26%
  • Duplin County - 48.78%
  • Greene County - 56.02%
  • Hyde County - 60.02%
  • Lenoir County - 50.27%
  • Martin County - 54.24%
  • Onslow County - 37.09%
  • Pamlico County - 62.01%
  • Pitt County - 45.45%
  • Tyrrell County - 56.56%
  • Washington County - 50.29%

