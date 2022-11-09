Vehicle chase involving Jacksonville police leads to officer involved shooting

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in the east.

Jacksonville police said that just before 5:00 p.m. officers became involved in a vehicle chase that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

We’re told that one person was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital.

Police said that the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
The woman died Monday morning.
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

Latest News

Pitt County polls are packed during 2022 Election Day
Polls were packed in Pitt County during Election Day
Community members offer free shuttles to the polls for voters
Community members shuttle voters to the polls
Polls across the state close at 7:30 p.m.
Most polls in North Carolina have closed; results coming in
Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store