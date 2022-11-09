Vehicle chase involving Jacksonville police leads to officer involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in the east.

Jacksonville police said that just before 5:00 p.m. officers became involved in a vehicle chase that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

We’re told that one person was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital.

Police said that the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

