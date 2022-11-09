Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has a new senator in Washington.

Republican Tedd Budd won North Carolina’s open seat in the U.S Senate Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Cheri Beasley. NBC News called the election just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think we sounded a loud and clear message in Washington D.C tonight”, Budd said, continuing to say “I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say that we could not have done this without committed friends like you. Our victory tonight sends a clear message that North Carolinians are ready for a new direction in Washington.”

Budd was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with Trump calling Budd “rock-solid” at a rally in September.

Budd and Beasley clashed on a number on issues including abortion, immigration, inflation, health care, and the war in Ukraine.

Beasley fell short of becoming the first Black person and Black woman to be elected to the U.S Senate in North Carolina and says she called Budd to concede in the race.

“A few minutes ago, I called Senator-elect Budd to congratulate him. And I offered him my support and encouraged him to stand in the tradition of our state to be an independent leader that put’s North Carolina first. And I hope he will. I hope he will”, Beasley said.

Beasley also addresses her supporters in Raleigh stating “I am proud that all along we stayed true to our mission that this race would be about the people and not politics. And even when others didn’t, we believed in North Carolina, and I still do. This isn’t the outcome that we wanted, but we have made history in North Carolina and tonight I am thinking of all those who blazed trails before me.”

Budd says he is aiming to create jobs and encourage economic growth, he continued “it’s time now to put the brakes on the Biden agenda of reckless spending, overregulation and higher taxes”.

