Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse.

Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating fun and exciting activities into the classroom to make learning extra enjoyable.

She says she focuses on ensuring her students’ needs are met academically, socially, and developmentally on a daily basis.

The person who nominated Rouse wrote: “Mrs. Rouse not only takes care of her students, but she goes above and beyond for all of us at Northwest. She’s always willing to lend a hand and help where she’s needed.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Rouse!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

